5 people rescued from high water after driving car past barriers
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Fire Department reports they rescued 5 people whose car stalled out on a rain-soaked road Saturday morning. The department’s marine rescue team was called out to Riverview and Prigge.
The driver of the vehicle with two adults and three children inside drove past road closure signs and then got trapped in the rising waters.
Crews remind drivers that even seemingly shallow waters can be enough to lift a car off the road.
All occupants of the car were treated at the scene.
38.777714 -90.181913