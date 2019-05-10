Woman goes into labor at home, Pontoon Beach police help deliver baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. - A Madison County, Illinois woman went into labor this week while at home. When the ambulance was delayed, two Pontoon Beach police officers helped bring her daughter into the world.

On Tuesday morning, Jessica Montgomery went to the hospital with contractions but was sent home when her labor was not progressing fast enough. Montgomery was not due to give birth until May 18.

Shortly after she returned home, Montgomery's water broke, and the baby was coming fast. Montgomery's mother called 9-1-1.

The ambulance was delayed, so two Pontoon Beach police officers responded to the call. Sergeant James Autery and Patrolman Michael Williams arrived just in time.

"I told her to put her leg on my shoulder and grab my arm, and told her just to squeeze my fist as hard as she can whenever she feels like she has to push," said Williams, a 10-year veteran of the department.

As a father of six himself, Williams knew just what to do and say to keep Montgomery calm.

"During this whole time I'm like, 'She's doing this without any drugs, no doctors around, I guarantee she's probably a little scared," he said.

Caylee Ann arrived in her mother's bedroom weighing seven pounds. Montgomery said it felt like a dream looking around at all the unfamiliar faces as she delivered her daughter.

"Done a lot of cool things and this was probably tops. This was probably the best thing that I've ever done," said Autery, a 15-year veteran of the department.

The ambulance arrived moments later to take mother and daughter to the hospital.

"One of the EMTs said he hadn't delivered a baby, and he said, 'I wasn't planning on doing this today,' and I said, 'Me either,'" joked Montgomery.

Montgomery brought Caylee home from the hospital Thursday, where she was welcomed by her big brother.

When the group reunited on Friday, the officers talked about being able to watch Caylee grow up and always remember the day she was born.

"Caylee will be attached to the Pontoon Beach police, so pretty neat," said Autery.

Montgomery called the experience "a wonderful Mother's Day present."