Stenger associate Sheila Sweeney pleads guilty to cover-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The former CEO of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to charges tied to a pay-for-play scheme involving former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.

According to court documents, 61-year-old Sheila Sweeney pleaded guilty to one felony count of misprision of a felony.

Sweeney was appointed the position by Stenger in August 2015 and helped return political favors, according to the indictment. She had knowledge of Stenger's bribery scheme, prosecutors said, and took steps to cover up that scheme for several years.

Sweeney faces up to three years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Restitution is also mandatory.