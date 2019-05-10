Several injured after rollover accident near I-70 at Florissant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Six people, including one child, were seriously injured Friday afternoon in a rollover accident on Interstate 70.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 3:15 p.m.

Investigators said a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling eastbound on I-70 when it ran off the road, struck a pole, and overturned.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said a medivac helicopter was en route. The victims were ejected from a vehicle.

The six occupants in the vehicle, five adults and a 4-year-old child, were rushed to a local hospital. No fatalities were reported.

