Parents as Teachers featured for National Teacher Appreciation Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They are the unsung heroes in life. The mentors in our formative years. They are Parents as Teachers and they invest in your family and impact communities nationwide.

Parents as Teachers started by visionary Mildred Winter after she realized children were coming to school under prepared.

“What began as a pilot in four Missouri School Districts is now the most highly replicated evidence-based home visiting model in the nation,” says Winter.

The model they created through parent educators is for personal visits, group connections, and child screenings. The organization hopes to improve reading, literacy, and math scores, as well as show parents how to engage and support their child’s early development.

Parents as Teachers reached more than 200,000 families this past year in all 50 states, 115 tribal communities and 6 other countries. The 2019 International Conference will be held October 14th-17th at the Hyatt Regency. For more information on Parents as Teachers and, to register for their International Conference, visit parentsasteachers.org.