Mother in alleged kidnapping, charged with attempted 1st-degree murder

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The mother at the center of an alleged kidnapping Thursday has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Krista Noelle Madden, 35, is due in court Friday, May 10, 2019. She’s currently being held in Henderson County on a $750,000 bond.

Police say the 7-week-old baby was found safe in an Edneyville man’s yard Thursday evening just after 8 p.m.

Authorities reported Madden said both she and the baby were kidnapped in Biltmore Park. Madden told police she was able to get away from the kidnappers but that they took her baby.

7-week-old Shaylie was found hours later by a Henderson County man after he and his wife heard her crying.

The Asheville Police Department and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office will hold a joint press conference at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (100 North Grove Street, Hendersonville) at 10:00 a.m.