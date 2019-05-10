× AT&T van smashes into MetroLink train in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – First responders were called to a crash involving a MetroLink train and a van in East St. Louis.

The accident took place near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and 9th Street.

It’s unclear how many people were in the van or on the train at the time of the accident.

The driver was trapped in the van after the accident but eventually removed, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department. The driver did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the accident.

MetroLink shuttled its passengers by bus from its 5th and Missouri, Emerson Park, and JJK Center stations.