Lewis and Clark State Historic Site hosts Annual Point of Departure Weekend

ST. LOUIS – The Lewis And Clark State Historic site in Hartford, Illinois is celebrating Lewis and Clark Expedition with the Point of Departure Weekend.

More than 700 fourth graders will learn first-hand about Lewis and Clark this weekend ( May 10-12) with dozens of re-enactors and artisans in period dress demonstrate the various craftsmanship and lifeways of the Corps of Discovery and early Illinois settlers.

This free event includes artisans exhibiting historic basket making, fiber spinning, leatherwork, woodworking, and candle making. Military life is shown through artillery demonstrations, musket displays, and encampments of soldiers.

The event is put on by the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, operated by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Lewis and Clark Society of America.

Lewis And Clark launched their famous western exploration on May 14th, 1804.

