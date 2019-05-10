× Justin Bieber has a new song with Ed Sheeran

The drought for Justin Bieber music is over.

Ed Sheeran has released a song with the Biebs that dropped Friday.

The pair had teased the release in the days leading up to it.

Sheeran has been posting photos of him and Bieber on his official Instagram account.

“Just two hunky men releasing a song on friday,” the caption read on a pair of photos, one featuring Bieber shirtless and the other with Sheeran appearing to be tucked in bed.

“I Don’t Care” is a love song that also speaks a bit to mental health.

Bieber sings: “We at a party we don’t wanna be at/ Tryna talk, but we can’t hear ourselves/Press your lips, I’d rather kiss ’em right back/With all these people all around/I’m crippled with anxiety/But I’m told it’s where we’re s’posed to be.”

The Beliebers have been fiending for new music from the pop star for two years.

In March Bieber posted a lengthy Instagram post saying he would be taking a break from making music to focus on his well-being.

Justin Bieber stepping away from music because of ‘deep rooted issues’

“Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health,” Bieber wrote.

“I will come with a kick a** album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable…. the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so.”