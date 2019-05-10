× Greater Ville shooting: Police now say six people wounded

ST. LOUIS – An investigation into a north St. Louis shooting has increased in scope Friday after police learned of additional victims.

Police responded to a shooting just after 3 p.m. in the 3900 block of Ashland Avenue, that’s in the Greater Ville neighborhood. Two men had been shot and taken to a nearby hospital.

Later that afternoon, police said four additional victims showed up at the hospital.

The victims were only identified as men and were conscious and breathing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.