Focus St. Louis honors local leaders at What’s Right with the Region Awards

ST. LOUIS - Focus St. Louis is the region’s premier civic leadership organization. They strive to connect and educate leaders so they can address issues that come up throughout the community.

Confluence St. Louis and Leadership St. Louis collaborated 22 years ago to create Focus St. Louis.

Their largest event of the year is the What’s Right with the Region Awards which will honor standout individuals, including some of the youth leaders in their programs.

Focus St. Louis has recognized some 400 organizations and individuals that are spreading the good news happening throughout our region.

“When people come together and read about the successes that different non-profits are having in our region…it makes me feel great about being able to recognize and acknowledge the good work they are doing,” says Yemi Bartsch, President and CEO with Focus St. Louis.

Focus St. Louis is currently looking for applicants for emerging leaders.

The What’s Right with the Region Awards is Thursday, May 16 at the Sheldon Concert Hall. Fox 2 and KPLR 11’s Dan Gray will serve as the emcee. Visit www.focus-stl.org to get your tickets and learn more.

Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of the What’s Right with the Region Awards.