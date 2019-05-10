Family honors loved one’s memory by launching shoe charity for local kids

ST. LOUIS - How do you carry on a loved one’s memory after they pass away? The family you're about to meet decided helping kids put their best foot forward would be a good place to start.

John Holmes died in October 2018 after a heart attack due to an accidental drug overdose. He’d just turned 33. In his memory, John’s family raised nearly $13,000 and launched “Johnny’s Kicks for Kids,” a local chapter of the national nonprofit Shoes That Fit. The organization gives children in need new athletic shoes.

