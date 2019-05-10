33rd Annual Police Memorial Breakfast honors fallen St. Louis City officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis City Police remember fallen officers Friday morning.

The Memorial Breakfast honors the 165 St. Louis Police officers killed in the line of duty between 1863 and 2011. The was held at the Grand Ballroom of the America’s Center in downtown St. Louis with an estimated 1,100 people in attendance.

The event was hosted by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, St. Louis City, and the St. Louis Police Foundation. , Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt will serve as the keynote speaker. Police Chief John Hayden and Mayor Lyda Krewson will also address the crowd.