Webster Groves School District sends letter home to parents about suspicious individual

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. - The Webster Groves School District issued a warning to parents Thursday about a recent incident involving a suspicious person near the intersection of Edgar and Florence.

The superintendent sent a note to parents saying that a middle-aged Caucasian man in a white, four-door vehicle was hanging around the intersection around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. He seemed to be taking pictures of children but did not talk to them or make physical contact.

Police were investigating, the letter said.

It also asked parents to reinforce safety messages to their kids and warn them about someone hanging around Hudson School about an hour earlier.

The school district later sent out at an update saying the incident near Hudson School turned out to be a false alarm.