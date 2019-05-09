St. Louis police will now enforce ordinance prohibiting ATVs on city streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Beginning Thursday, St. Louis city police will use a state ordinance to keep ATVs off city streets. The change comes after a FOX 2 report showed a group of ATV drivers on Cherokee Street during Cinco de Mayo weekend.

“It got real dangerous real quick,” said one witness, who was so shaken she asked to remain anonymous.

Earlier in the week, St. Louis police told Fox 2/KPLR 11 there was no city ordinance prohibiting ATVs from being on city streets. After our report aired and a petition to outlaw ATVs on city streets grew, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department told us they would enforce a state ordinance that prohibits ATVs on city streets.

One witness told us she saw a group of ATVs traveling on Jefferson Avenue near Arsenal Street this past weekend.

“They were just flying down the street,” said Diane Sovar. “They need to stop that because someone’s going to hurt or kill a person or themselves.”

“I’m ecstatic to see that there was such quick response to this,” said the witness who asked to remain anonymous.

Police say ordinance violators will face a class C misdemeanor that could result in an arrest and the ATV being towed.