Mother distraught after losing daughter, grandson in shooting

ST. LOUIS – A grieving St. Louis woman who lost her daughter and grandson in a shooting last week tells Fox 2 News she’s doing whatever she can to get by each day.

“She was another casualty in a war she didn’t start nor did she end,” said Taiesha Campbell.

Just before midnight on April 30, 18-year-old Trina’ty A’moir and her 2-year-old son Kaden, were shot and killed inside Campbell’s home in the 5900 block of Ferris Avenue. Witnesses told police they saw three men leaving the scene in a black Dodge Charger after hearing several gunshots.

Trina’ty was found in a closet shot in the head and back. The bullet that went through her back also went through Kaden as she held him in her arms.

“When it came to being a mother, Trina'ty did everything for her son,” Campbell said. “When it came to being the type of woman you want your child to grow up to be, she had all those characteristics.”

Trina'ty lived with her cousin, who Campbell said hung out with a "bad guy" and that people started looking for him at their house. St. Louis police said their investigation is ongoing.

“My baby had nothing to do with the situation to take her life. Nothing to do with that,” Campbell said.

Campbell said she warned her daughter that the company she kept could cause her demise.

“I tried to explain things to her but she was vulnerable because I didn’t raise her to know everyone's your enemy,” she said.

Campbell said she is proud of her how her young daughter was raising her son.

“No matter how good I was to him he always wanted to be with his mom,” she said. “The fact that they left together is like … I know she wouldn’t want to be here, leave without him, and I know he felt same way.”

Campbell is left to plan her daughter and grandson’s funerals next Wednesday. She’d just cut back from full-time work so she could study for a nursing career and be more available to help her daughter in the meantime.

However, when Campbell went from full-time to part-time, she lost her insurance on Trina’ty and Kaden and is now having to pay for the funerals herself. A GoFundMe page has been created to help with those expenses.