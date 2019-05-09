Hazel Erby leaves St. Louis County Council, takes job in Sam Page administration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. – Hazel Erby, the vice chair of the St. Louis County Council, is stepping down.

The longest standing member of the county council resigned Thursday to become the director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in St. Louis County Executive Sam Page's administration.

Page and Erby were often at odds on the county council but managed to work together, especially when suspicions were raised about former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger's pay-to-play scheme. Page recognized Erby at the April 30, 2019 county council meeting for being the first to sound an alarm about Stenger's wrongdoings.

Erby starts her new job on May 13, 2019. A special election could be held in August to fill the seats left vacant by Erby and Page.