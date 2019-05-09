Coldwater Creek town hall to address toxicity report; lawsuit status

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A town hall meeting will be a held Thursday night for St. Louis residents exposed to radioactive waste in Coldwater Creek.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. at the John Calvin Presbyterian Church located on Natural Bridge Road in Bridgeton Missouri.

Stuart Smith, the man leading the Coldwater Creek lawsuit will lead the conversation along with Health Physicist Dr. Phil Plato and a host of other experts.

Federal Investigators confirmed last month people exposed to Coldwater Creek in north St. Louis County may have an increased risk for Lung Cancer, Bone Cancer, and Leukemia.

During the meeting, they are expected to discuss the significance of the federal report on radioactive waste, what it means for victims and the status of the lawsuit.

The contamination happened decades ago by nuclear waste from weapons production during World War II.

Both Coldwater Creek residents and residents by the Bridgeton/West Lake landfills are encouraged to attend.