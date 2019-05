× Big Bend closed along Fontbonne University due to gas leak

CLAYTON, Mo. – A major thoroughfare in Clayton will be closed Thursday afternoon because of a gas leak.

The city of Clayton announced that Big Bend Boulevard will be closed from Wydown Boulevard to Southmoor Drive, along the west side of Fontbonne University.

The road closure will affect rush hour traffic.

Emergency crews have been dispatched the scene. The city will notify the public when the road reopens.