Arrest made in Penrose shooting

Posted 3:21 pm, May 9, 2019, by

Rodney Roberson

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 23-year-old man Thursday in connection with a shooting in north city the night prior.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place Wednesday, May 8 just after 9:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Kossuth Avenue, located in the Penrose neighborhood.

Police found the victim, an unidentified man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was barely conscious and rushed to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives identified and arrested a suspect in the shooting.

The suspect, Rodney Roberson, was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, two counts of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon – subsection 9, unlawful use of a weapon – subsection 4, unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.