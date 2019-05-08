Nothing hazardous in suspicious package found at Fenton Post Office
FENTON, Mo. – The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit was called Wednesday to investigate a report of a suspicious package at the Fenton Post Office. The incident was reported at 11:50 a.m.
The police set up a perimeter in the area while the bomb squad worked to determine what the package was. St. Louis County Police sent a tweet at around 2:15pm saying, “After investigating, it’s been determined nothing hazardous is in the suspicious package. We will be finished and depart from the scene shortly.”
38.511702 -90.440525