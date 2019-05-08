Missouri governor tours flooded St. Charles County

Posted 4:27 pm, May 8, 2019, by

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Increased pressure on levees led to a breach in St. Charles County and a visit from Missouri Governor Mike Parson. A visit from the state’s chief executive could be a sign of relief for those affected.

Parson toured flood damage Wednesday. Leaders from St. Louis city and county, as well as St. Charles County traveled with the governor to survey the region.

Can Missouri residents expect to see any state or federal relief dollars?

“I think financially, it’s too early to give an answer on that yet but I think we’re close to having some money available, possibly to help with this. But again, it’s dependent on the federal level,” Parson said.

The tour group got a bird’s-eye view of the Mississippi River, St. Charles city and county, River Des Peres, West Alton, and Portage Des Sioux.

With a second, although less serious river crest looming, the danger is unfortunately not over.

