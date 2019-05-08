‘Gloria’ marathon continues on Y98 until 11 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The celebration of the Blues’ win Tuesday night continues for many St. Louisans today. And one local radio station is basking in the glory of "Gloria" by Laura Branigan.

After last night’s double overtime win, the Blues’ magic number is now 8. Just eight more victories separate the Blues from their first Stanley Cup.

Hometown hero Pat Maroon secured the team’s trip to the Western Conference Finals, as well as a citywide trip back to 1982.

“Gloria,” the team’s semi-official victory song since January, will be played nonstop on Y98FM until 11 p.m. Turns out, the team loves the bouncy vibes of Laura Branigan’s disco-pop cover.