First responders recover drowning victim from conservation area in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO – A dive team has recovered the body of a male about two hours after first responders were called to the Catawisssa Pits Conservation Area in Franklin County around 5 pm Wednesday evening.

When authorities arrived, they found four people in the water trying to assist the victim, who was under water.

The Pacific Fire Protection District tells Fox 2/News 11 the body of water was a dredged gravel pit that is connected to the Meramec River but is not part of the main channel of the river.