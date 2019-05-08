Brother and sister killed years apart in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - She and her family can be called the face of St. Louis crime victims.

A local mother wants justice after two of her children were murdered in south St. Louis.

The murders happened years apart but very close to each other in south city.

As police search for suspects, this family continues to grieve, saying the violence has to stop.

“I’m very heartbroken, very heartbroken,” said Cheryce Emery, the mother of both victims. “I don’t want it to be real.”

Cheryce’s daughter, 20-year-old Ronisha Jackson, was shot and killed back in July 2012 at Miami and Louisiana, near Gravois Park.

Five people were shot in that incident. Sixteen-year-old Kiera Tanter died as well.

And nearly two weeks ago on April 25, Cheryce’s son, 25-year-old Ronald Jackson Jr., was shot and killed on S. Grand Boulevard at Keokuk.

The two locations are less than a mile apart.

“It’s just shocking. I’m just really at a loss for words. I can’t explain really,” Cheryce said.

Ronisha and Ronald were the youngest of five children.

Family members said authorities confirmed to them earlier this week that Ronald Jr. was the April 25 victim. Fingerprints were used to identify him.

“It’s horrible to lose two of your grandchildren,” said Cheryl Banks, Ronisha and Ronald Jr.’s grandmother.

The family said Ronald Jr. left behind a two-year-old son.

Ronisha’s daughter was a year old when she was killed. She’s 8 years old now.

Ronisha and Ronald’s sister, Charnice Easterwood, said it’s tragic that the children will grow up without one of their parents.

“It’s sad to look at my nephew and my niece and this is what they have to grow up with, this what they’re faced with, this is something that’s not acceptable,” she said.

Police have surveillance video of two persons of interest in Ronald Jr.’s murder. Family members want the killers in both cases to turn themselves in.

“I don’t wish death upon them. I just want to sit in jail and think about what they’ve done,” Easterwood said. “They need to know God. I need them to understand because what they don’t know is they’re going to reap what they sow.”

St. Louis police said the investigations into both murders are still open and ongoing. However, no arrests have been made.