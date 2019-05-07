Surprising grilling mistakes that could make you sick

ST. LOUIS – Barbecues are a fun part of summer, but not if the burgers and brats make everyone sick.

Avoiding some common grilling mistakes is a way to prevent foodborne illness.

De-frosting frozen patties by the grill or the slow, room-temperature is a sure-fire way for bacteria to grow, according to the USDA.

You should always thaw out the meat in a refrigerator instead.

Avoid cleaning the grill with a wire brush, experts say the metal bristles can easily fall off and get into your meat.

Lastly, marinating your meats helps prevent flames from causing potentially cancer-causing carcinogens.

