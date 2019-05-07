St. Louis police release video of persons of interest in Dutchtown killing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating two persons of interest in connection with a recent murder in south city.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, the killing took place April 25 around 5:15 a.m. in the 3900 block of S. Grand Boulevard, located in the Dutchtown neighborhood. Police found the victim, identified as 25-year-old Ronald Jackson Jr., shot dead near S. Grand and Keokuk Street.

Detectives obtained surveillance video of the area just after the shooting and have since made it public. Woodling said police are looking for the two people seen on the video.

The first person is described as an African-American man, between 20 and 30 years of age, with a medium build and medium complexion, wearing a black short-sleeve v-neck t-shirt, black sweatpants with a white horizontal design across the waist and white triangle designs near the bottom.

Police described the second individual as an African-American man, 20 to 30 years old, with a heavy build and dark complexion, wearing a long-sleeve grey-hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black tennis shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information on the murder or the two men seen in this video are asked to contact the police department's homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. People can also submit anonymous tips through the SLMPD smartphone app.