Multiple students injured, 2 suspects in custody in shooting at STEM school in Denver suburb

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – There are two suspects in custody and multiple students injured in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

A ranking law enforcement source told Denver7 that at least one victim was shot and that one suspect was down. Authorities were looking for two other suspects, the source said.

The sheriff’s office tweeted about 2:40 p.m. that the incident was an “active and unstable scene” at the STEM school, which is located off South Ridgeline Road and Plaza Drive. Authorities responded to the school about 1:50 p.m. on a report of shots fired, and deputies were still in the process of identifying and locating any shooters, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

The STEM school, which is kindergarten through 12th grade, was on lockdown Tuesday afternoon and all other Douglas County schools were on lockout, the school district said. Parents were being directed to meet their children at Northridge Rec Center at 8800 S. Broadway.

Kelley Paulson, the mother of two students at STEM School Highlands Ranch, spoke to Denver7 about what she knows about the shooting and said she was still waiting to hear about one of her children.

“I got a text from a friend who was actually in there,” Paulson said. “She said ‘guns, shooting, oh my god, oh my god.’ And she could hear them and that’s how I first knew. The next thing I know, I heard my son, who is calling me because all of the kids who were in middle school…all immediately ran out of the building.”