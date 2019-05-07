Former Francis Howell North High School teacher charged with sexual contact with student
ST.CHARLES, Mo. – A former teacher at Francis Howell North High School was charged Tuesday with reportedly having sexual relations with a female student.
According to police, 29-year-old Matthew Howard of St. Charles, is facing three counts of having sexual contact with a student.
The investigation revealed the incident happened in December 2018 in the 1000 block of South 6th Street in St. Charles, Missouri.
Police have not released any additional information.
The Francis Howell School District released the following statement Tuesday morning:
The Francis Howell School District has cooperated fully with law enforcement officials and the Missouri Department of Social Services in their investigation of the charges against former FHN teacher Matthew Howard. Mr. Howard’s employment with the District ended on March 13 after administrators were made aware of the allegations.
All FHSD job applicants are required to obtain a clear criminal records check and a clear check of the Child Abuse/Neglect Registry maintained by the Missouri Department of Social Services. As part of the criminal records check, any person seeking employment with the District submits fingerprints to be used by the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. All candidates for employment are required to sign a release of liability authorizing prior employers, including school districts, to furnish any information about the applicant and the applicant’s work performance, including but not limited to discipline records and performance evaluations.
The safety of our students and staff is always a top priority of FHSD. The District has strict policies and regulations prohibiting inappropriate conduct toward students and/or staff, provides continuing training and monitoring regarding such policies, and always takes prompt and appropriate action upon receiving reports of any violation of those policies. Accordingly, all investigations and decisions, whether involving the current matter or any other, have been and will be made with the best interests of our students.