Fair U City canceled after city asks for thousands for services

May 7, 2019

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. -  Organizers of Fair U City, an annual carnival and jazz festival held at Heman Park, have canceled the event this year. The event, which was scheduled for June 7-9, had drawn more than 10,000 people a year.

According to the  University City Community Foundations' website city officials wanted them to pay an estimated $28,000 dollars for police and other services.

The group's interim president says the excessive financial burden makes the event fiscally unviable. City officials say the city council will discuss the matter Thursday, May 9.

