Chesterfield police set fine at $5 billion for anyone caught wearing a Dallas Stars jersey

Posted 2:05 pm, May 7, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Chesterfield Police Department posted a warning Tuesday to anyone caught wearing a Dallas Stars jersey ahead of tonight’s Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues.

They tweeted this message to their fans this afternoon, “Today and today only, Anyone caught wearing a Dallas Stars jersey in the City of Chesterfield will be fined 5 billion dollars. That is all.”

We’re pretty sure it is a joke. But, who wants to find out? Let’s Go Blues.

The St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars will play Game 7 at 7:00 p.m. The winner goes to the Western Conference Finals of the NHL playoffs.

