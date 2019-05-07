A unique version of an ice cream split is all the rage in Jefferson County

Posted 8:05 pm, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:06PM, May 7, 2019

FESTUS, MO - You've heard of a banana split, but how about a pickle split.  One Jefferson County shop is serving them up and the idea has gone viral.

Foodies are finding their way to Festus Missouri.  That`s because of a totally unique dessert that is gaining in popularity.

“It was just something fun.  It looked pretty.  I took a picture of it and it got shared and we thought, `Oh it will go away.`  It didn`t go away,” said Deanna Farrar, Owner Pine Mountain Country Coffee House, and Mercantile.

It all began when Pine Mountain Country Coffee House co-owner Deanna Farrar was a teenager and took a weird food combination dare that turned into a social media sensation.

The pickle split.

“It`s unexpectedly good.  Going into it it`s very nerve-wracking.  There`s so much stuff.  You wouldn`t think it would taste the way it does but the pickle and ice cream mix together well,” said Miranda DeClue and Amiaya Cheek Isabelle Donaldson.

“It was a surprise.  We saw it on the menu.  We came for ice cream and saw banana split or pickle split and it was great’” said Josie Barton.

A Vlassic Kosher Dill Spear instead of the banana split. And if you`re put off by the sounds of the pickle split well, you`re going to have to dill with it. This pickle split is here to stay at this old mercantile building that takes you back in time.

“I originally told my husband I wanted it to look like the Walton`s like Ike`s store where everyone was coming in and interacting with one another like they were family,” said Deanna.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.