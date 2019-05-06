Water conservation continues for Illinois American Water customers in Metro East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, Ill. - A call for water conservation in the Metro East goes into its second day after floodwaters damaged an important facility.

Illinois American Water officials say a levee broke south the company's intake facility on Choteau Island near Granite City.

The water carried one tank away. The other was inundated with water. Illinois American says it's serving customers now solely through its East St. Louis center.

The company says people need to conserve to make sure water is available for sanitation, the tap, and fire protection districts.

Impacted areas include Belleville, East St. Louis, Granite City, Shiloh, and Swansea.

People are being asked to stop using sprinklers along with running dishwashers and washing machines.

Another request from Illinois American water: take showers instead of filling up bathtubs.

Alton is not affected at this point.

A timetable for when the conservation effort will end is unclear. It's also unclear when the Choteau Island facility will be back up and running.

Belleville businesses and residents Fox 2/KPLR 11 spoke with say they will do what they can to conserve water during this time of need.

For a complete list of the affected communities, click here.