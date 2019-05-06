× This kid has the best reaction to discovering he’s going to the Blues game 7

ALBERTA, CANADA – Not all Blues fans live around St. Louis. The team tweeted this video of a very excited fan who learns that he will be seeing the Note play in game 7. They write in the caption:

“Jayden Linden – an 11-year-old Blues fan in Grand Prairie, Alberta – just found out he’s going to Game 7”

Linden is so excited to go to St. Louis for the playoff game that he ended up dropping some four-letter words. Watch the clip for his overwhelming reaction.