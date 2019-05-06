× Six female officers charged with illegally strip searching women at New York jail

NEW YORK — Six female corrections officers have been charged with illegally strip searching women who visited the Manhattan Detention Center, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office announced Monday.

According to court documents, the corrections officers routinely strip searched female visitors without their consent. This included forcing the visitors to remove their pants and underwear, touching the visitors’ breasts, and examining the visitors’ private areas.

Leslie-Ann Absalom 53, a former DOC captain, and DOC officers Daphne Farmer, 49, Jennifer George, 32, Lisette Rodriguez, 51, Alifa Waiters, 45, and Latoya Shuford, 36, have been all charged with official misconduct, unlawful imprisonment, conspiracy and various counts of filing false documents.

In order to cover up the unlawful searches, four of the officers filed false paperwork with the DOC and the Manhattan DA’s office claiming the visitors gave consent for the strip search, prosecutors said.

The paperwork led to the arrest of three visitors whose charges were based on the illegal searches.

“There is no excuse for violating the human rights of New Yorkers visiting our City’s jails,” District Attorney Cy Vance said. “As alleged, these officers flagrantly abused their power when they ignored their training and subjected visitors to humiliating and unlawful searches. Further, they attempted to cover up their actions by forcing visitors to sign consent forms under false pretenses, and repeatedly lying in official documents.”

Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association President Elias Husamudeen released the following statement: