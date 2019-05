Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are investigating after an early morning smash and grab.

Thieves broke into the Sprint wireless store in the 3500 block of South Kingshighway Monday.

They used something heavy to shatter the glass in the bottom of the entryway to get inside.

The suspects had fled the scene before police arrived. There was no immediate word on suspect information.

It was unclear how many electronic devices were taken.

Police are checking surveillance video.