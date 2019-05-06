Levee failures in St. Charles prompt race against time for RV owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Nature’s tremendous power was on full display Monday morning as two levees in St. Charles failed, spilling water across the land. The opening at the Elm Point Levee breach continued to grow larger as chunks of the earthen levee collapsed into the rushing water.

As the waters of Mississippi River continued to pour forth, several people began to move their belongings to higher ground.

The owners of the On Wheels Storage put out the call to owners of more than 600 RVs, campers, trailers, and boats stored on the property. Management estimated people have about 48 hours from Monday morning before the water would cover the storage lot.

“I’d rather have it good and dry and safe and secure,” said Tom Boschert, who was moving his vehicle to higher ground. “I’m not sure insurance would cover the flood damage or not, I don’t want to take any chances.”

The broken levee had some residents of a nearby trailer park worried. Meanwhile, flood veterans remained calm.

“I’m concerned. I wouldn’t know what to do if we had a flood. We have one vehicle and two big dogs and no way of really get anything out,” said trailer park resident Keith Menaugh.

Meanwhile, Sandy Overstreet, who has lived in the neighborhood for decades, said, “It (the flood) didn’t get us last time. I’m confident we’ll be fine.”

St. Charles City Fire Captain Kelly Hunsel said the department doesn’t expect to issue an evacuation order for homeowners. However, they’ve been in contact with the Red Cross in case the situation changes.

“We don’t anticipate there being any issues with those residents whatsoever," she said. "We do have our CERT team ready; we did contact the Red Cross should we need them."

Hunsel said some of the businesses affected won’t be flooded. They’ll be surrounded by water so customers cannot get to them.