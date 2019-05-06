Levee breach near St. Charles RV storage area causing flooding concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Several levee breaches have caused flooding concerns at a recreational vehicle storage area just north of St. Charles, Missouri.

The owners of the On Wheels Storage said the people who have their RVs and boats parked there have less than 48 hours from Monday morning.

The On Wheels storage facility is located at 3910 Elm Point Road, just north of St. Charles. The area is between the Missouri and Mississippi rivers.

FOX 2 reporter Roche Madden said there are two breaches: the Elm Point and Sand Fort Creek levees both have water pouring through them.

The Elm Point levee breach has closed Truman Road between Ehlmann Road and Premier Parkway South and will flood the St. Louis Youth Soccer fields and areas around Huster Rd, both north and south of I-370.

The fire department does not expect to issue an evacuation order for homeowners.

