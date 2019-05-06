× Free admission for moms at the City Museum this Sunday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Mother’s Day is this Sunday. The City Museum has a gift for moms looking to for an adventure with or without kids.

This is what The city Museum posted to Facebook Monday: “Free general admission for all moms on Mother’s Day. We go through this every year. You don’t need to bring your kids. Maybe just a photo of kids you are willing to claim as your own. Thanks to all the moms and everything you’ve done for us.”

There are a lot of mothers looking forward to spending this Sunday at the City Museum. Commenters on their Facebook post are tagging each other for a group outing to the place recognized internationally as a “must-see” destination.

Pop star Gwen Stefani stopped at the location in February 2018. She posted pics to her Instagram story if she and her 11-year-old child Kingston sliding through the building’s elaborate tunnels and exploring the space. They even stopped for a few selfies with the museum staff.