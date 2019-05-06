First responders use boats to rescue man having medical emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – First responders in St. Charles County had their first boat response Monday to a call for medical assistance for a flood victim.

According to Deputy Chief Craig Boschert of the St. Charles County Ambulance District, a man living near Highway B and Kampville Road could not get out of his house to get help.

The house is elevated so there is no water in it yet. But it's surrounded by floodwater from the Mississippi River.

“The water’s too deep back there. You wouldn’t have been able to get back there with any kind vehicle right now other than a boat,” Boschert said.

It took some coordinating but four departments combined to send two boats with EMS teams out to the house. They brought back the man and his cat in separate boats.

“We had good teamwork from Orchard Farm Fire Protection District, Central County FPD, and St. Charles City Fire, along with us at SCCAD to get boats out,” Boschert said. “Usually with floods, at least on the Mississippi side of the river, you have a little bit of time to build up. This time it just jumped so fast. I’m afraid we haven’t seen the worst of it, yet.”

There was no word on the exact nature of the emergency but it was obvious the man needed to get to a hospital as soon as possible, Boschert said.