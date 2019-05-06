× Blues Post Game Reports after Game 6 Win over Stars, forcing a 7th Game in Playoff Series

The Blues went down to Dallas on Sunday and did what they needed to do, WIN! A 4-1 victory over the Stars forces a deciding seventh game in their NHL playoff series. That game will by played Tuesday night at Enterprise Center. In Sunday’s win, Alex Pietrangelo scored just 1:03 into the game to give the Blues a 1-0 lead. David Perron found the back of the net in the second period to give the Blues a 2-1 edge.

The Blues added to that lead with a dominant third period. Jaden Schwartz deflected in Alexander Steen’s shot after Colton Parayko’s inital shot caught Stars goalie Ben Bishop flush on his collar bone, knocking him down. That goal made it 3-1. Sammy Blais finished the scoring with his first ever NHL playoff goal in his first playoff game!

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate was in Dallas to cover the Blues win. His first story is on the Blues stepping up with a great effort to force a seventh game in this season.

Zac's second report is on the playoff debut of Sammy Blais. He scored a goal and dished out nine hits in Sunday's Game Six win.