Winfield residents working hard to save homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINFIELD, Mo. – The Mississippi River is near its crest at Winfield and water continues to spill over levees in that area, threatening homes and businesses.

Lincoln County Emergency management reports that three levees, Elsberry King's Lake System, Winfield Main, and Foley, continued to be overtopped by Mississippi River flood water. Flooding is confined to east of Highway 79, where an evacuation order remains in place.

Residents in the area are doing all they can to protect their property. Many working through the night to keep water out of their homes.

With more rain on the way, Lincoln County residents are concerned about what’s ahead in the coming week.