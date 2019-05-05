× Illinois American Water calls for mandatory water conservation from Metro East customers

A levee break on Chouteau Island has Illinois American Water calling for mandatory water conservations for Metro East customers. The facility in question on Chouteau Island was a water intake for Illinois American Water.

Due to the facility being out of service Illinois American Water is calling Metro East resident to restrict all non-essential water usage such as running sprinklers, dishwashers and washing machines. Customers should also avoid filling bathtubs and take showers.

The concern is that the water company needs to conserve water for sanitation, fire service and water service in general.

Customers will be notified of additional action if needed, as well as when the conservation measure is lifted.

For more information, you can go to the Illinois American Water website.

Communities impacted include those served directly by Illinois American Water.