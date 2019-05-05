Better Together battling two issues for metro government

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - You Paid For It Investigator Elliott Davis sat down with the head of Better Together. The group says it’s gotten hammered at some town hall meetings primarily over two issues. One is that it would have made former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger the first Metro Mayor.

Better Together changed that provision around the time Stenger’s troubles when a federal investigation surfaced.

Stenger was later indicted and resigned and ultimately pleaded guilty to federal charges in the pay to play scheme.

The second issue giving Better Together headaches is the push for the statewide vote.

Better Together says there's no other way but it's running into a lot of opposition from municipal mayors and others who are pushing back.