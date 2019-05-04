Pulse – What happens after Missouri returns local control to St. Louis Public Schools

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — After twelve years, the Missouri State Board of Education is returning control of the St. Louis Public School District to the Elected School Board effective July 1, 2019. The district has made remarkable strides over the years, including regaining full accreditation. Hear from Dr. Kelvin Adams, Superintendent of the St. Louis Public School District and find out what to expect for students, parents and teachers moving forward.

Guest: Dr. Kelvin Adams, Superintendent of the St. Louis Public School District.

