Police close Delmar Metro Station to investigate nearby shooting

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis police department has temporarily closed the Delmar Metro Station to investigate a nearby shooting. The shooting occurred around 8:45 pm in the 6100 block of Delmar.

Police tell Fox 2 that 2 victims receive minor wounds in the shooting and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

MetroLink trains and buses are not stopping at the Delmar Station while police are processing the crime scene. Metro buses are being rerouted to the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Transit Center.