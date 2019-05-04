Police ask for public’s help to find missing boys

HERCULANEUM, MO – The Herculaneum Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate two missing boys. Both juveniles were last seen Friday walking away from the Seen Thomas Middle School in Herculaneum.

The missing boys are:

Johnathan Lee Howell, 12, is 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has green eyes, brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans, and white Nike tennis shoes. The second juvenile, Damien Charles Luther, 13, is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, has brown hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a gray Under Armor hoodie with white Nike tennis shoes.

If you have seen Johnathan and/or Damien, please call 911 or the Herculaneum Police Department at 636-479-4791.