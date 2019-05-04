× Flooding causes additional closures in Alton

Collinsville, Ill. – The right lane of northbound US 67 had been closed at IL 100 in Alton due to flooding on Saturday morning.

The following road and facility closures continue:

IL 3 Truck By-Pass (Water Street) in Chester

IL 155 outside of Prairie du Rocher

Brussels Ferry

SB US 67 in West Alton, Missouri (two-way traffic is established on the NB Lanes)

Kaskaskia Street in Chester

IL 100 from US 67 in Alton to IL 16 in Jersey County

IL 96 between County Highway 2 and Pike County Line in Calhoun County

IL 100 in Calhoun County just North of the Joe Page Bridge to Pearl, IL

IL 3 at Mary’s River to the Jackson County line in Randolph County.

IDOT is continuing to monitor state roadways in the areas affected by flooding. Based on the current river forecast, IDOT is expecting two additional closures within the next 48 hours

They anticipate having to close the full intersection of US 67 at IL 100 in Alton and the intersection of IL 108/100 in Kampsville.

For the latest information on road closures throughout Illinois, visit http://www.idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures.

For detailed information on the Metro East, visit http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/.