ALTON, IL - The Army Corps of Engineers says it closed Lock and Dam 24, 25, 27, Mel Price and Jerry Costello because of high waters. It halted river traffic on that portion of the Mississippi River.

Folks say they’re going to take advantage of the dry Saturday to get out for a little fun. Mac’s in downtown Alton is hosting its annual Kentucky Derby. The owner says this is their biggest turn out yet despite the flooding.