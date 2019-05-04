County Police issue Endanger Person Advisory for woman who left Mercy Hospital

Posted 9:15 pm, May 4, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police have issued an Endanger Person Advisory for a woman last seen leaving Mercy Hospital South on Kennerly Road in south St. Louis County around 1:30 pm.

Police say, Amanda Gannon, 23, had made a suicidal statement and is off her medication.

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has blonde hair, and brown eyes.  She was wearing a grey tank top, blue jeans, black and gray socks, no shoes and carrying a green bag.

If you have seen Ms. Gannon, please call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8225.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.